Patricia A. McCraw
Services for Ms. Patricia A. McCraw will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Bro. Wayne Wilson and Bro. Jason Price will be officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1:30-3:00 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol prior to service.
Ms. Patrica McCraw , age 87, passed away on Sunday, April 02, 2023.
