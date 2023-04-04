Ms. Patricia A. McCraw

Patricia A. McCraw
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Services for Ms. Patricia A. McCraw will be held at 3 p.m., Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Milling Funeral Home Chapel of Sebastopol. Bro. Wayne Wilson and Bro. Jason Price will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 1:30-3:00 at Milling Funeral Home of Sebastopol prior to service.

Ms. Patrica McCraw , age 87, passed away on Sunday, April 02, 2023.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

