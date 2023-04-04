Reba Mitchell

Reba Mitchell
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Services will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel.  Interment will follow in Clark’s Chapel Cemetery in Kemper County.  Visitation will be held Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at McClain-Hays Funeral Home.

Mrs. Mitchell, 93, of DeKalb, passed away on April 3, 2023.

Reba was a native of Eupora.  She worked at Metro Ambulance in Meridian until her retirement.  Mrs. Mitchell was a member of Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church.

Survivors include stepsons, Bruce Mitchell (Crystal), Greg Mitchell (Janice); stepdaughter, Julie Peden (Jeff); three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her husband, Waldo Mitchell; parents, Richard and Myrtice Goines; sister, Betty Gray; brother, D. W. “Don” Goines.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise
An investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept. determined there was no 'current...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. releases new information about West Lauderdale threat
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the tops of road signs were torn off the posts and have to be...
Two juveniles identified in recent road sign theft, vandalism

Latest News

Mr. Anthony McMillian
Mr. Tommie Houston
Mrs. Carrie G. Starks
Mr. Ozie Beason