Reba Mitchell

Services will be held Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. from McClain-Hays Chapel. Interment will follow in Clark’s Chapel Cemetery in Kemper County. Visitation will be held Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at McClain-Hays Funeral Home.

Mrs. Mitchell, 93, of DeKalb, passed away on April 3, 2023.

Reba was a native of Eupora. She worked at Metro Ambulance in Meridian until her retirement. Mrs. Mitchell was a member of Clarks Chapel United Methodist Church.

Survivors include stepsons, Bruce Mitchell (Crystal), Greg Mitchell (Janice); stepdaughter, Julie Peden (Jeff); three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Mitchell was preceded in death by her husband, Waldo Mitchell; parents, Richard and Myrtice Goines; sister, Betty Gray; brother, D. W. “Don” Goines.

