Rep. Barry Moore hosts ‘Farm Bill’ listening session

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Work is being done in Washington to move toward reauthorizing the Farm Bill. This package of legislation has a tremendous impact on farming livelihoods. This week, Congressman Barry Moore will participate in roundtable events to hear what Alabama farmers want to see in the 2023 Farm Bill.

The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries hosted the first of three Farm Bill listening sessions on Tuesday. Alabama farmers had an opportunity to share their thoughts on the 2023 Farm Bill with Commissioner Rick Pate and Rep. Barry Moore.

The current farm bill, known as the Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018, is set to expire this year. Billy Hixson from Pike County is one farmer looking for changes to be made.

“This is a good way to have your voice heard and let Moore know what we need on the farm, said Billy Hixson. “I’m here with the Alabama Peanut Producers Association. On the peanut side, we’re wanting the reference price of the peanuts raised a little bit on the new Farm Bill is our main objective.”

Commissioner Pate says this Farm Bill is very important to farmers across the state.

“There’s things that impact them that we might not have thought of. That’s what today is about,” said Rick Pate, Commission. “We just need to make sure we’re thinking through protecting our farmers,” said Rick Pate.

During this listening session, Representative Barry Moore was all ears. As a member of the U.S. House Committee on Agriculture, he is involved in the work being done in Washington to move toward reauthorizing Farm Bill 2023.

“A lot of my farmers made a good crop this year, but they didn’t make a profit because input costs are so high. So from a federal standpoint, the printing of money in D.C. that triggers inflation, the policies on domestic energy are causing trouble for our producers,” said Congressman Moore.

Moore says he understands agriculture is a huge part of Alabama’s Second Congressional District and is committed to ensuring farmers, ranchers, and foresters have a safety net.

“They need that backstop from the federal government. So I need to know their perspective. So I can have an informed input,” said Congressman Moore.

Moore will host two more listening sessions this week.

April 5 at 10 a.m. C.T. in Dothan at the National Peanut Festival Volunteer Building - 5622 Highway 231 South, Dothan, AL 36301

April 6 at 2 p.m. C.T. in Andalusia at the Covington County Extension Office - 23952 AL Highway 55, Ste 4, Andalusia, AL 36420

From here, Moore says they will take those concerns to the committee. He says as far as a timeline on reauthorization, they are looking at Summer or early Fall.

