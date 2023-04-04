Rep. Sewell kicks off Congress in Your Community tour

LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - Alabama U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) will kick off her Congress in Your Community Tour Wednesday in Livingston at the Sumter County Courthouse.

Another session will follow in Demopolis at Whitfield Regional Hospital. Sewell’s office said she’ll announce major federal funding for the Tombigbee Healthcare Authority.

Sewell every year hosts a series of town halls in each of the 14 counties that make up her district to give constituents a chance to share their thoughts and concerns.

Sewell will also tour Sumter County damage from the Jan. 12 tornado, and bring an update about disaster relief and recovery efforts.

Here are the details about Congress in Your Community: 11:45 a.m. Availability begins for Sumter County Town Hall, 115 Franklin St., Livingston

12 noon Sumter County Town Hall begins



2:15 p.m. Press Availability begins for Marengo County Town Hall, 105 Highway 80 East, Demopolis

2:30 p.m. Marengo County Town Hall begins



Rep. Sewell will be available for interviews before and after the press conference.

