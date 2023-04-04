Willie M. Dozier, age 79, of Toomsuba, Mississippi, formerly of Brandon, was born on July 19, 1943 in Belzoni where she was reared, and passed away into the presence of her Savior, Jesus Christ, at her home in Toomsooba on April 4, 2023. Her welcoming smile and spirit of hospitality will be missed by all who knew her. Willie leaves behind a faithful and loving husband, Gerald Dozier, who stood by her side in her fight with cancer, celebrating 15 years of marriage with miles of traveling adventures, while enjoying the encouraging fellowship of Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Willie was the loving mother of Desiree (Scott) Carpenter of Meridian, Jacque (Mike) Wade of Biloxi, and Lance (Anne Katherine) Ragsdale of French Camp; the grandmother of Zach (Brittany) Carpenter of Meridian, Lacy (Tyler) Overby of Meridian, Sarah Beth Ragsdale of French Camp, John Michael Wade of Biloxi, and Preston (Jessica) Wade of New Orleans; and great-grandmother of Kamp, Kade, and Kayson.

Willie was the daughter of the late Louis and Evelyn Coalson Duthu of Belzoni, sister of the late Cecil Duthu (Margaret) of Belzoni, the late Francis Durden (Don) of Savanah Georgia, the late Eva Duthu of Belzoni, and survived by brothers Louis Duthu (Mena) of Rolling Fork and Jerry Duthu (Charlotte) of Jackson. Willie enjoyed her family over the years and loved dearly her six nieces and one nephew.

A visitation will be held at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home (6300 MS-39, Meridian, MS) on Monday, April 10, 2023 from 10:30 until 12:15 with a memorial service immediately following at 12:30. A graveside ceremony will occur at 2:30 p.m. at the V.A. Memorial Cemetery at 248 Honor Circle in Newton, MS. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to French Camp Academy, One Fine Place, French Camp, MS 39745.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Highway 39 N, Meridian, MS 39305P: 601-693-8482 | F: 601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.