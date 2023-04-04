WLM & WLH Students receive threat

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Overnight Monday West Lauderdale was made aware of threats to their student body. School officials responded quickly out of an abundance of caution. After reaching out to law enforcement they made a post on their Instagram account saying:

WLMS and WLHS were made aware of a threat to the campus earlier tonight. All precautions have been made to ensure student safety. Law Enforcement has been made aware, and extra presence will be on campus to ensure all students and staff are safe at school tomorrow.”

News 11 reached out to Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun to get a statement from him:

Student reported to the West Lauderdale school administration that another student, had allegedly made a threat to harm others at the school. The school administration contacted the Sheriff’s Department and using established protocols the student has been identified, parental notification has been made and and the the allegation is being investigated As stated in the school administrations social media post, we will have additional resources at the school today.

