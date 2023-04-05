Alabama Senate committee approves fentanyl sentencing bill

The bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl saw no opposition in the Statehouse.
By Erin Davis
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl once again saw no opposition in the Statehouse. It received a favorable report in a Senate committee, which approved it Wednesday morning. The bill has already passed the House.

Mandatory minimum sentences have a long, often negative history in the nation, but the sheer deadliness of the drug is why Sen. Rodger Smitherman, D-Jefferson County, says he supports the bill.

“When I looked at the news reports and see how not only the use of this, but you got folks putting this in other stuff. You got folks that don’t even know that this stuff is in stuff and dying,” he said.

According to Rep. Matt Simpson’s bill, one gram of fentanyl would be a three-year sentence. Up to eight grams would mean life in prison.

“What they’re doing is they’re taking it through and they’re putting it into some pills,” said Simpson.

Simpson told the Senate Judiciary Committee that people in possession of this drug need to be punished.

“Dealers, the people that are bringing it into the community, not the users, not the addicts,” he said. “If you have a gram of pure fentanyl, you know you have a gram of pure fentanyl.”

The bill is expected to be in front of the entire Senate body for final passage Thursday.

The passage of this bill is also a priority for Gov. Kay Ivey, so she is expected to sign the bill into law.

Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local news and breaking alerts in your email!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept. determined there was no 'current...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. releases new information about West Lauderdale threat
News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise

Latest News

This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme
Alabama U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) will kick off her Congress in Your Community Tour...
Rep. Sewell kicks off Congress in Your Community tour
-
Miss. Gov. Reeves signs pet insurance bill
Mississippi Sen. Jenifer Branning and Rep. Scott Bounds released a joint statement Monday...
Legislators: Funding secured to finish Hwy. 19 4-lane project
Uncertainty looms ahead of Trump’s historic arraignment
Uncertainty looms ahead of Trump’s historic arraignment