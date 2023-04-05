City of Meridian Arrest Report April 5, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
YOUNG K BYEON1968204 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
RODIIQUEZ D BELL19778101 BARNHILL RD MERIDIAN, MSDUI REFUSAL
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 5, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:25 AM on April 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2900 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:54 AM on April 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept. determined there was no 'current...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. releases new information about West Lauderdale threat
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise

Latest News

Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 4, 2023
Docket 2
Kemper County Arrest Report April 4, 2023
An investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept. determined there was no 'current...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. releases new information about West Lauderdale threat
Docket 2
Lauderdale County Arrest Report March 30, 2023