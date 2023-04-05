City of Meridian Arrest Report April 5, 2023
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|YOUNG K BYEON
|1968
|204 20TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|RODIIQUEZ D BELL
|1977
|8101 BARNHILL RD MERIDIAN, MS
|DUI REFUSAL
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 5, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 7:25 AM on April 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2900 block of North Hills Street. Entry was gained through a window.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:54 AM on April 4, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 100 block of Highway 11 & 80. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 5 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
