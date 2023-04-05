Concerned West Lauderdale parents meet with superintendent

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A group of concerned parents showed up at the Lauderdale County School District Central Office Wednesday to speak to the superintendent, Dr. John Mark Cain, about their concerns for student safety.

Alleged threats were posted on social media against West Lauderdale middle and high school students Monday, which caused some parents to keep their children home Tuesday and to question the schools’ safety measures.

“We just felt that, as parents, we should come together and speak to the superintendent,” said Dee Dee McCormick.

“I do have concerns with, you know, things that were going on. And, yes, I did keep my kids out of school due to the threats because of how many there have been around the United States,” said Julie Lanham. “I didn’t feel comfortable sending my children to the school that day.”

Dr. Cain and the assistant superintendent met individually with parents or couples, who then spoke with News 11.

“To try and get something to change with the communication and taking threats seriously at our school,” said Ashley Burkeen. “You know, you have to take these kids seriously. This is their safety, too. And if they’re afraid to go to school, that’s an issue.”

Parent Ben Clearman said he feels better now about how handles situations at school and was reassured that problems are being handled.

“I feel like he’s taking these threats seriously. I feel like he’s taking our children seriously and that’s my major concern,” said Burkeen. “Because if our children feel like they can’t speak up or that no one’s listening, then what happens in the future?

Parents did express to News 11 that they feel like if leadership at the school level was better, then the situation that happened on Monday would have never happened.

“I think there’s a problem with communication between the school and the administration here,” said Clearman. “I don’t think the school is handling things properly and that’s something that the superintendent said would be looked into.”

“The administration really needs some looking at.” added Lanham. “Kids not getting in trouble for going to the teachers to be able to get help with certain situations. We’d be a lot better off and we wouldn’t be dealing with this right now.”

Burkeen added “I feel like the safety measures that they put into place are adequate. I feel like they are doing something about it in this office, at this location (LCSD office). I feel like they have the right idea that they are stepping in. I just wish that the school level was doing a little bit more. Some of these babies feel like they’re not heard, but they are. We are here. Stand up and keep saying something; if you see it, say it. If you hear it, speak up.”

“Bullying is never O.K.” McCormick said. “It’s usually the root of the problem. As parents, we need to have that discussion with our children so that we can, you know, they can have a better experience at school.”

Dr. Cain assured the parents that the Lauderdale County School District is taking our children’s safety seriously. There are special protocols that they are putting into place, and they are also looking into all of the issues that the parents addressed today.”

The Lauderdale County School District does have a way parents or students may report incidents or bullying anonymously. Click here to visit the reporting page at the LCSD website. It has options to choose from, such as ‘submitting a new report’ and ‘accessing an existing report’.

