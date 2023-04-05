First Alert: Low end threat for severe weather Wed, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out

Remain weather aware by 3pm
Remain weather aware by 3pm(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Light showers are possible through the morning, but if you have any evening plans heavy downpours of rain can be expected. Pack your rain gear before heading out the door. Parts of our area which include: Newton, Neshoba, Kemper, and a small northwest corner of Lauderdale and Sumter county are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. It is important for everyone to stay updated through the day, because the severe risk zone could shift as the front moves closer. It is a low end threat, but damaging wind gust up to 60 mph, and quarter size hail are the primary threats. However, tornadoes cannot be ruled out. So, continue to go over your tornado safety plan with your family. There is also a low potential for flash flooding that will last through Friday. Storm Team 11 will be be sure to keep you all updated. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept. determined there was no 'current...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. releases new information about West Lauderdale threat
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise
THE VOICE -- "Battle Rounds" Episode 2309 -- Pictured: (l-r) Katie Beth Forakis, Holly Brand --...
Holly Brand wins knock out round of NBC’s The Voice

Latest News

Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 5th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 5th, 2023
Have ways of getting alerts during the PM hours
FIRST ALERT: A Low severe risk continues for Wednesday
Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released an update to storm damage in the state from...
MEMA updates damage numbers from weekend storms
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 4th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 4th, 2023