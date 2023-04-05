First Alert: Low end threat for severe weather Wed, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Light showers are possible through the morning, but if you have any evening plans heavy downpours of rain can be expected. Pack your rain gear before heading out the door. Parts of our area which include: Newton, Neshoba, Kemper, and a small northwest corner of Lauderdale and Sumter county are under a level 1 marginal risk for severe weather. It is important for everyone to stay updated through the day, because the severe risk zone could shift as the front moves closer. It is a low end threat, but damaging wind gust up to 60 mph, and quarter size hail are the primary threats. However, tornadoes cannot be ruled out. So, continue to go over your tornado safety plan with your family. There is also a low potential for flash flooding that will last through Friday. Storm Team 11 will be be sure to keep you all updated. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday.

