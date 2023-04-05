FIRST ALERT: A Low severe risk continues for Wednesday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A strong storm system is sweeping across the center of the country, but as it moves towards us...it will weaken. However, isolated severe storms will be possible in our WTOK area Wednesday afternoon & evening . So, it’s important that you have ways of getting alerts during that time-frame.

The main threat (in our area) will be for storms that could have damaging winds. Even away from storms, the winds will be gusty with gusts of 25-35 mph possible. Hail will also be a possibility, but the tornado risk is very low due to a lack of wind shear by the time the storms start to develop.

These storms will develop ahead of a cold front, and the front will cross early Thursday. Behind the front, the severe risk goes away, but periods of rain will remain possible. Then, on & off rain will continue for both Friday and Saturday as the front stalls nearby. So, flooding will be a concern for our area by the end of the week. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

More upper 80s are expected Wednesday afternoon ahead of the cold front, but highs will fall into the low 70s by Thursday due to clouds, rain, and a northerly wind behind the front. Highs will remain cooler through Easter Weekend...ranging from upper 60s to low 70s. However, Easter looks relatively dry.

Next week brings a dry start with temps climbing back to or above the average.

