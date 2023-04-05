Kemper County baller, Rodezah Smith, signs with East Central

Kemper County's, Rodezah Smith, signs with East Central Community College.
Kemper County's, Rodezah Smith, signs with East Central Community College.(Kemper County Athletics)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County girls basketball senior, Rodezah Smith, signed with East Central Community College on Wednesday.

Smith played basketball with the Lady Wildcats for the last four years. In the last two seasons, she came off the bench averaging 21 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists and 2 blocks per game.

She did help lead the Lady Wildcats to the second round of the MHSAA playoffs and finished their season with a 25-5 record. Smith had a season high scoring 32 total points.

Smith did sign to continue her athletic and academic career with East Central Community College.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept. determined there was no 'current...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. releases new information about West Lauderdale threat
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise

Latest News

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez, right, and catcher Travis d'Arnaud celebrate a 5-2...
Olson homers, drives in 3 to help Braves sweep Cards
JSU baseball’s series against Florida A&M moved to Tallahassee due to forecasted weather
JSU baseball’s series against Florida A&M moved to Tallahassee due to forecasted weather
Dreke Clark, Southern Miss
Southern Miss beefs up backfield this spring
Southern Miss’ late-inning rally gives head coach Scott Berry win No. 499
Southern Miss’ late-inning rally gives head coach Scott Berry win No. 499