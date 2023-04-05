Kemper County baller, Rodezah Smith, signs with East Central

DEKALB, Miss. (WTOK) - Kemper County girls basketball senior, Rodezah Smith, signed with East Central Community College on Wednesday.

Smith played basketball with the Lady Wildcats for the last four years. In the last two seasons, she came off the bench averaging 21 points, 8 rebounds, 10 assists and 2 blocks per game.

She did help lead the Lady Wildcats to the second round of the MHSAA playoffs and finished their season with a 25-5 record. Smith had a season high scoring 32 total points.

Smith did sign to continue her athletic and academic career with East Central Community College.

