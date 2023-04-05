Man dies in Pickens County wreck
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - A Millport, Ala., man died in a one-car crash in Pickens County Tuesday. It happened about 6:45 a.m. on County a road 74, 10 miles east of the Mississippi state line.
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Trent F. Graham, 35, was not using a seat belt and died when his car left the road and hit a tree.
No more information was released but ALEA said it’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating.
