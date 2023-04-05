Men sentenced on child exploitation, prostitution charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been sentenced in connection with promoting prostitution and child exploitation, says Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

On March 20, 2023, Kendall Johnson, of Jackson, was sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with four years to serve and five years of post-release supervision for one count of promoting prostitution.

He also will be required to pay a $1,000 assessment to the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund, a program set up by state lawmakers to provide assistance to victims.

Days later, Ezekiel Ely, of Vancleave, was sentenced to 20 years in MDOC custody with four to serve followed by five years of post-release supervision on one count of child exploitation. Upon his release, Ely also must register as a sex offender, a news release from Fitch states.

Ely’s arrest was the result of “Operation Bad Santa,” a multi-jurisdictional undercover investigation led by the attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

If you have information about a child being exploited online, call 1-800-843-5678 or email the AG at investigations@ago.ms.gov.

