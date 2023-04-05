Men sentenced on child exploitation, prostitution charges

AG Lynn Fitch announces two suspects have been sentenced following undercover operations.
AG Lynn Fitch announces two suspects have been sentenced following undercover operations.(WLBT)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two men have been sentenced in connection with promoting prostitution and child exploitation, says Attorney General Lynn Fitch.

On March 20, 2023, Kendall Johnson, of Jackson, was sentenced to 10 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with four years to serve and five years of post-release supervision for one count of promoting prostitution.

He also will be required to pay a $1,000 assessment to the Victims of Human Trafficking and Commercial Sexual Exploitation Fund, a program set up by state lawmakers to provide assistance to victims.

Days later, Ezekiel Ely, of Vancleave, was sentenced to 20 years in MDOC custody with four to serve followed by five years of post-release supervision on one count of child exploitation. Upon his release, Ely also must register as a sex offender, a news release from Fitch states.

Ely’s arrest was the result of “Operation Bad Santa,” a multi-jurisdictional undercover investigation led by the attorney general’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

If you have information about a child being exploited online, call 1-800-843-5678 or email the AG at investigations@ago.ms.gov.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept. determined there was no 'current...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. releases new information about West Lauderdale threat
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise

Latest News

The City of Meridian said its water billing department’s phone lines have been restored as of...
Good news! Water billing phone lines back
Shawna Halford was ‘acting ok’ when leaving bar before going missing, mother says
The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell.
Sydney Russell wins Miss Mississippi USA title
Volkswagen is recalling 143,000 Atlas SUVs because of a "sporadic" air bag issue.
Volkswagen recalls 143K SUVs due to ‘sporadic’ air bag issue