Funeral services for Mrs. Deborah “Debbie” Holloway will begin at 10:00 AM Friday, April 7, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with the Reverends Paul Raley and Trevor Gore officiating. Interment will follow at Causeyville Baptist Church Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Holloway, 68, of the Zero Community, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at Ochsner Rush Medical Center in Meridian.

Debbie was a Christian first and foremost and a faithful member of Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church. She was loving and outgoing, never meeting a stranger. Her grandchildren and her family were her loves and passion. Debbie enjoyed gardening and caring for her flowers. She enjoyed being outdoors and traveling anywhere from the Mountains to the Beach as long as her family was by her side. Debbie enjoyed spending time with her sisters. She was a treasure to all who knew her; she enjoyed bringing a smile to your face no matter the situation.

Mrs. Debbie is survived by her husband of over 30 years, Skip Holloway; children James “Skeeter” Dial (Ashlie), Jonathan Thrasher (Beth), Joey Holloway (Vannah), Josh Holloway (Cortney), and Eli Holloway. Grandchildren, Haylee Dial, Dray Jones, Cade Hopkins, Taylor Jones, Landrye Hopkins, Hallie Holloway, Sadie Holloway, Averie “Nugget” Holloway, and Melody Holloway. Sisters Brenda Thomas (Jimmy) and Vera Napp (Danny); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Mrs. Holloway is preceded in death by her parents Bobby and Dot Enzor; her daughter Brandy Butler; her brothers, Mike Enzor and Lonnie Enzor; and her two faithful four-legged companions Charlie and Buffy.

Pallbearers will be Cade Hopkins, J.R. Thomas, Scott Sanderford, Henry “Boo-Boo” Marchand, Jason Ortego, and Adam Boldin. Honorary Pallbearers will be Arnold Ray Enzor and Ben Enzor.

The Holloway family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 7:00 Pm Thursday, April 6, 2023 at the funeral home and from 9:00 AM until 9:45 AM Friday, April 7, 2023 prior to funeral rites.

