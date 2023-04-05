Pickens Co. students get hands-on financial responsibility training

New partnership to help students learn how to manage money
New partnership to help students learn how to manage money
By Bryan Henry
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of high school students in Pickens County got a one-day crash course in finances. The school district partnered with Alabama One Credit Union to give students some real life examples on the importance of handling money in a responsible manner.

The lessons today ranged from the importance of balancing a check book to making sure you pay bills on time.

Around 300 students in grades 10 through 12 from high schools in Pickens County participated. It was held at the Pickens County College and Career Center Foundation. The students were given different scenarios; you’re married, you have children, you just started your first job and you have bills to pay.

“It’s basically a simulation of life where we give each of the students a life, a salary, credit card debt with a child and then they have to go all these stations set up and they choose their life; they choose housing, they choose what they do for entertainment, what kind of cars they drive and the associated payments,” said Alabama One Credit Union west Alabama regional manager Kara Griffin.

Griffin says one student told her he had no idea what his own mom is going through to make ends meet. That student, according to Griffin, planned to go home and give her a hug.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept. determined there was no 'current...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. releases new information about West Lauderdale threat
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise
THE VOICE -- "Battle Rounds" Episode 2309 -- Pictured: (l-r) Katie Beth Forakis, Holly Brand --...
Holly Brand wins knock out round of NBC’s The Voice

Latest News

Remain weather aware by 3pm
First Alert: Low end threat for severe weather Wed, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out
The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state,...
IRS extends tax deadline in parts of storm-hit states
Total Pain Care Team of the Week - MCC Eagles Baseball Team
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Trent F. Graham, 35, was not using a seat belt and died...
Man dies in Pickens County wreck
This photo shows former President Donald Trump in the courtroom for his arraignment in New York...
Trump charged with 34 felony counts in hush money scheme