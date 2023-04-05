Reserve deputy placed on administrative leave following The Rock Church shooting

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy who was involved in the shooting death of a man outside of a church has been placed on administrative leave.

JCSD announced on Wednesday that Reserve Deputy Ryan Walters has been placed on administrative leave after Sunday’s incident outside The Rock Church, pending the outcome of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s investigation.

MBI takes lead in The Rock Church shooting by JCSD reserve deputy (wdam)

Walters, who is a member of the church and its security team, was involved in an altercation with 45-year-old James Corey Donald that resulted in Donald being shot in the upper torso area. MBI confirmed Donald died suffering from his injuries on Monday.

MBI is leading the investigation due to a deputy being involved in the shooting.

