‘Saturday Night Fever’ suit up for auction

John Travolta's white "Saturday Night Fever" suit is up for auction.
John Travolta's white "Saturday Night Fever" suit is up for auction.(Julien's Auctions via CNN Newsourc)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:14 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - John Travolta’s iconic suit from “Saturday Night Fever” is up for auction.

Fans of the classic ‘70s film have the chance to grab the piece of pop culture history later this month.

In the 1977 dance drama, Travolta played a young Italian American from Brooklyn who escapes the realities of his life by dominating the dance floor at the local disco.

The hit movie helped to popularize disco music around the world.

Travolta received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his role.

The white three-piece suit worn by Travolta in the movie is expected to fetch up to $200,000 when it goes under the hammer.

It will be part of the “Hollywood: Classic & Contemporary” sale organized by Julien’s Auctions and Turner Classic Movies in California between April 22 and April 23.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept. determined there was no 'current...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. releases new information about West Lauderdale threat
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise
THE VOICE -- "Battle Rounds" Episode 2309 -- Pictured: (l-r) Katie Beth Forakis, Holly Brand --...
Holly Brand wins knock out round of NBC’s The Voice

Latest News

FILE - Santa Catarina state’s Gov. Jorginho Mello confirmed the killings in the city of...
Man kills 4 children, injures 3 at day care center in Brazil
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
FILE - Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich is escorted by officers from the...
Blinken says WSJ reporter ‘wrongfully detained’ by Russia
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Cash App founder stabbed to death