Shawna Halford was ‘acting ok’ when leaving bar before going missing, mother says

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - Shawna Halford was “acting ok, not like she’s been drugged or anything,” after leaving a New Orleans bar last week, her mother says.

It was after leaving Club Oz around midnight last Thursday that she disappeared.

“She reportedly told a friend she was going to leave for a walk around Bourbon Street, but she did not return,” police stated in a press release after she went missing.

Her mother, Shelly Halford, and her husband drove to New Orleans Monday morning in an effort to find her.

While there, they walked around District 8, where Shawna was last seen, and handed out flyers. They will be traveling to New Orleans again this weekend.

Shelly says that detectives told them that while watching security footage of the night Shawna went missing, she was acting normal while walking down Bourbon Street.

“She isn’t talking to anyone[,] just walking, looking around by herself,” her mother told WLBT News.

Detectives will continue to update Shelly and her husband on what they find while watching the security footage, Shelly said.

Shawna, 25, who goes by her middle name, “Rali,” lives in Hickory, Mississippi, with her grandmother and has a 4-year-old son.

She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia, and, from what her parents know, has not been taking her medication.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.