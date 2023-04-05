Shawna Halford was ‘acting ok’ when leaving bar before going missing, mother says

(Shelly Halford)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WLBT) - Shawna Halford was “acting ok, not like she’s been drugged or anything,” after leaving a New Orleans bar last week, her mother says.

It was after leaving Club Oz around midnight last Thursday that she disappeared.

“She reportedly told a friend she was going to leave for a walk around Bourbon Street, but she did not return,” police stated in a press release after she went missing.

Her mother, Shelly Halford, and her husband drove to New Orleans Monday morning in an effort to find her.

While there, they walked around District 8, where Shawna was last seen, and handed out flyers. They will be traveling to New Orleans again this weekend.

Shelly says that detectives told them that while watching security footage of the night Shawna went missing, she was acting normal while walking down Bourbon Street.

“She isn’t talking to anyone[,] just walking, looking around by herself,” her mother told WLBT News.

Detectives will continue to update Shelly and her husband on what they find while watching the security footage, Shelly said.

Shawna, 25, who goes by her middle name, “Rali,” lives in Hickory, Mississippi, with her grandmother and has a 4-year-old son.

She has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia, and, from what her parents know, has not been taking her medication.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept. determined there was no 'current...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. releases new information about West Lauderdale threat
The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise

Latest News

AG Lynn Fitch announces two suspects have been sentenced following undercover operations.
Men sentenced on child exploitation, prostitution charges
The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell.
Sydney Russell wins Miss Mississippi USA title
Remain weather aware by 3pm
First Alert: Low end threat for severe weather Wed, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out
The storms occurred on March 24 and 25 in Mississippi, killing at least 25 people in the state,...
IRS extends tax deadline in parts of storm-hit states