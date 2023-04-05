Southern Miss beefs up backfield this spring

Dreke Clark, Southern Miss
Dreke Clark, Southern Miss
By Taylor Curet
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Frank Gore Jr. is at the forefront of Southern Miss’ rushing attack, racking up 1,382 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns last season.

The junior will have some welcome help in 2023.

Kenyon Clay is coming into his own this spring, said USM head football coach Will Hall. The versatile Chandler Pittman is returning to full health after tearing his ACL in October 2021.

The Golden Eagles welcome another bruiser in Dreke Clark, a transfer from Memphis.

Every guy brings a unique skill set to the running back room.

“They already had everything, I just feel like I can add on just a little bit,” Clark said. “I can catch, throw, run. I just like to win and be a playmaker.”

“We got guys that can make plays with the ball in their hands in space,” said Pittman, a Magee native. “Me and Antavious Willis play the Superback position. That’s our game, we catch the ball we make guys miss. When we come out the backfield, we make guys miss.”

“When you add [Clark and Clay] in the mix with Frank we feel like we’ve got a really, really legitimate bonafide Division I running back room,” Hall said. “And then Chandler Pittman and Rambo at the Superback position have also had great springs.”

