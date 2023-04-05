Southern Miss Head Coach Visits Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Southern Miss Head Coach, Will Hall, visited the Queen City today hoping to generate some excitement about his Golden Eagles.

Hall, in his third year with the program, says having the right culture is important to developing and maintaining a successful program.

Hall also says he wants to continue bringing in local Mississippi flavor into his program.

“It’s great you know. That’s been one of the awesome things for me and my wife, Rebecca... moving back to Mississippi and back to Hattiesburg... to be able to represent Southern Miss, and to represent this and build a football program that, at the foundation, has a lot of values that so many people in this state have,” Hall said.

Hall estimates that he has more than 70 players from the state of Mississippi, and he thinks this year’s roster has them in a great position to get off to a great start.

“I tell people all the time, even if you’re not a Sothern Miss fan, jump on board with us becasue we’re doing it the way Mississippians believe in and we’re doing it with Mississippi kids,” Hall adds.

USM will open their 2023 campaign at home, on September 2nd, against Alcorn State.

