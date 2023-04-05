Southwest offering pass to fly a friend for free

Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.
Southwest is offering a Companion Pass promotion to fly with a buddy for free.(CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Planning a summer vacation? Don’t forget to take a buddy!

Southwest Airlines is bringing back its Companion Pass promotion that allows travelers to designate one person to fly with them for free.

To qualify, a member of Southwest’s frequent flyer program needs to register for the promotion.

The passenger then has to purchase a ticket by Wednesday night for a flight scheduled before May 24.

Once that’s done, the companion pass will be added to the account.

The buddy pass will work on as many flights as they want between Aug. 15 and Sept. 30.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2022 Hurricane season has recently been updated as Hurricane Ian has been upgraded to a...
Hurricane Ian updated to a Category 5 status
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
An investigation by the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept. determined there was no 'current...
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Dept. releases new information about West Lauderdale threat
Police lights and caution tape.f
Body found in a pond North of Enterprise
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said the tops of road signs were torn off the posts and have to be...
Two juveniles identified in recent road sign theft, vandalism

Latest News

Total Pain Care Team of the Week - MCC Eagles Baseball Team
FILE - The decision in California came at about the same time that Trump became the only...
Stormy Daniels must pay $122,000 in Trump legal bills
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Trent F. Graham, 35, was not using a seat belt and died...
Man dies in Pickens County wreck
A family moves furniture out of their destroyed home in Adamsville, Tenn. on Saturday, April 1,...
Severe storms including hail, tornadoes hit Midwest, South