Sydney Russell wins Miss Mississippi USA title

The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell. She won the title last weekend in the pageant held at the Pearl River Resort, competing as Miss Lauderdale County.

Russell is a 23-year-old student pharmacist at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She’s now eligible to compete in the Miss USA competition later this year in Reno.

We congratulate Sydney on her achievement and wish her well on her journey.

Also crowned in the ceremony was Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2023, Claire Ulmer, from Natchez, Miss. Claire is an 18-year-old senior in high school and hopes to one day be a sports broadcaster.

Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Mississippi Teen USA are the preliminaries for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.
The runners up for Miss Mississippi USA were:
Maggie Ulmer from Natchez – First Runner Up;
Maddi Lambert from Hernando – Second Runner Up;
Dana Wesley from West Point - Third Runner Up;
Kaylee Brooke McCollum from Amory - Fourth Runner Up

The runners up for Miss Mississippi Teen USA were:
Addison Carver from Brookhaven – First Runner Up;
Caroline Ulmer from Bay Springs – Second Runner Up;
Lauryl Joyner from Meridian - Third Runner Up;
Isabella Nolen from Madison - Fourth Runner Up

