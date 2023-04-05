Total Pain Care Team of the Week: The MCC Eagles Baseball Team

By Patrick Talbot
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Community College Eagles Baseball Team is your Total Pain Care Team of the Week.

The Eagles are 26-8 on the season, and went 4-0 last week with matchups against Southwest Mississippi Community College and Coahoma Community College.

The Eagles are ranked 5th in the NJCAA Baseball Rankings.

In the four games last week, MCC scored a combined 49 runs, and held their opponents to just 11 total runs.

The Eagles offense is well-balanced, as one through nine can put the ball in play and drive in runs.

MCC’s pitching staff is also a strong point, as they have a staff ERA of 4.27.

Congratulations to Coach Sudduth, his staff, and the MCC Eagles on being named this week’s Total Pain Care Team of the Week!

