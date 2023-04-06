Alabama bill seeks 1st grade ‘readiness’ for all kids

Alabama's House education committee advanced legislation requiring kids to attend kindergarten...
Alabama's House education committee advanced legislation requiring kids to attend kindergarten or take a test to show their “readiness” for first grade.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama children would have to attend kindergarten or take a test to show their “readiness” for first grade, under legislation advanced by a state House committee on Wednesday.

Rep. Pebblin Warren said the goal of her bill is to erase the academic disadvantage of students who enter first grade without either attending kindergarten or being worked with at home. She said many people are surprised to learn that kindergarten isn’t mandatory in the state.

The Democrat from Tuskegee has pushed the legislation for years, but it never managed to get final approval. Gov. Kay Ivey gave her support to the bill in the State of the State address earlier this year.

The bill says kindergarten could be at a public school, private school, church school or home school. The state would create the assessment.

“This is a bill to try to save our children and try to make education what it should be in the state of Alabama,” Warren said.

The governor said in her speech last month that it’s “past time we require our students to complete kindergarten.”

At least 19 states and the District of Columbia require that children attend kindergarten, according to data from the Education Commission of the States.

Warren said she does not have data on the percentage of Alabama first graders who don’t attend kindergarten, but said she doesn’t think it’s very high.

The bill now moves from the House Education Policy Committee to the full House of Representatives.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
A group of concerned parents showed up at the Lauderdale County School District Central Office...
Concerned West Lauderdale parents meet with superintendent
The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell.
Sydney Russell wins Miss Mississippi USA title
Shawna Halford was ‘acting ok’ when leaving bar before going missing, mother says

Latest News

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said arrests have been made in a burglary case that may...
Four charged in bizarre Kemper County burglary
The House Ways and Means Education Committee approved the two bills that collectively provide...
Alabama lawmakers advance 2 modest income tax cut bills
Remember to NEVER drive through flooded roads
Umbrella weather continues through early Easter Sunday
Waynesboro aldermen unanimously approve moving forward on sportsplex
Wayne County aldermen move forward on sportsplex project