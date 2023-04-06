Boys & Girls Club of Neshoba County moves into new building

By Christen Hyde
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA., Miss. (WTOK) - One local youth outreach club is expanding to better serve the community.

The Boys and Girls Club of the Neshoba County hosted its ribbon cutting ceremony at its new building in Philadelphia.

The organization is moving into a bigger building to accommodate an increase in student enrollment in the program.

Christi Miller, the Unit Director at the club, said the club grew from 100 students to 200 students.

Miller said she is very appreciative of the all the support from the community during this transition.

“Well, moving into this building for Boys and Club for Neshoba County is very, very big for us. Dealing with the numbers, the people that stand behind us and support us. It’s just a blessing. It’s a blessing that we needed, and we finally got it, so I just want to thank the community for always being behind us, 100 percent,” said Miller.

Jacamden Hickman is one student in the program and he said he is grateful the club exists.

“It benefits me a lot because I have a place to go so, I won’t get in trouble. It’s a lot of things to do here and it benefits me a lot because I learn stuff every day,” said Hickman.

The Boys and Girls Club will start using the new building on Monday, April 17.

If you would like to sign your child up for the afterschool or summer program, you are urged to contact the Boys and Girls Club of Neshoba County for application information at (601) 656-1744.

