City of Meridian Arrest Report April 6, 2023

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
JAMARCUS J GRACE19915006 3RD ST MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CURTIS D SCOTT19762608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
MARVIN C HAYES19821512 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 6, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:22 PM on April 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of 63rd Place. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

