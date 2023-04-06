City of Meridian Arrest Report April 6, 2023
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|JAMARCUS J GRACE
|1991
|5006 3RD ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CURTIS D SCOTT
|1976
|2608 17TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBING THE PEACE
|MARVIN C HAYES
|1982
|1512 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 6, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 6:22 PM on April 5, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 300 block of 63rd Place. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
