City of Meridian: State funding secured for N. Hills Street

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian recently got approval from the Mississippi Legislature for $3.4 million in state money to help pay for infrastructure improvements on North Hills Street.

The city said the news came after state lawmakers pulled an all-nighter and passed a state budget of $7.6 billion early Apr. 1, adjourning just before 2 a.m.

“We want to thank our local and state legislators for the appropriations the City of Meridian received this legislative session,” Meridian Mayor Jimmie Smith said. “We appreciate their hard efforts to facilitate this endeavor.”

Meridian Public Works Director David Hodge said the money will be used for road work on North Hills Street, between Highway 19 and Highway 39. Hodge said it will begin as soon as funding is received.

In the past, city leaders estimated the total cost for the improvements at $28 million, including repaving.

