Exclusive: Shad White addresses biggest criticisms toward his handling of state’s largest welfare scandal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seventy-seven million in federal welfare funds never made it to those who truly needed it.

Those dollars instead got funneled to a school, a volleyball stadium, a former pro wrestler and a NFL legend, among others.

When people talk about the scandal today, they mention the people who still have yet to be charged: former Gov. Phil Bryant and football great Brett Favre.

“I think the frustration that’s coming from those folks, is this belief that Shad is auditor/investigator plus prosecutor plus judge plus jury plus executioner, you know, and they think that if I’m not the one who is throwing somebody in jail and telling them, ‘you’re gonna stay there for 20 years,’ that I haven’t done my job. That’s not my job,” State Auditor Shad White said.

White addressed much of the criticism he’s gotten since his office’s investigation revealed a massive embezzlement scheme involving federal welfare dollars.

“My face has been at the front of a lot of the news articles involving the case. And so people sort of think, well, if it’s going slow, it must be his fault. That’s not the case. It’s going slow because we’ve done our jobs and have handed the case over to [federal investigators] who now need to do their jobs,” White said.

White said the state investigation began in summer of 2019, when then-Gov. Bryant called him with a tip involving the state’s Department of Human Services.

“It looked like there might be a kickback going from a vendor that was serving [the Department of Human Services], and that was Brett Dibiase, his company, to John Davis, who is the head of DHS,” White said.

That investigation, which would last eight months, led to criminal indictments against six people.

It laid out a plan carried out by Davis to funnel money to nonprofit executive director Nancy New and her family, the New Summit School she ran, three former wrestlers and two former NFL athletes.

Money meant for the poorest Mississippians instead padded their bank accounts.

“What we saw, at that juncture, talking about the end of 2019, beginning of 2020 was six folks who had worked together in different ways to defraud the taxpayers of money. We were doing a more comprehensive audit at the same time. So we saw, you know, morsels of information that suggested, ‘Well, you know, it’s weird that they also spent money donating to a charity here in town, what’s that about?’” White said. “But we needed more time to figure out the full scope of what was happening.”

Former U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst would later accuse White’s office of keeping federal authorities in the dark, but White defends waiting months after the auditor’s office started piecing everything together to bring in the FBI.

“If I had not taken this case to the local DA, millions of additional dollars would have flowed out the door to people who ultimately pled guilty to fraud,” White said.

The timeline of the auditor’s investigation shows what they were up against.

Months after Bryant’s tip came to the auditor’s office in 2019, White said they determined federal welfare dollars were specifically involved.

In December of that year, DHS issued a letter of intent to give another multimillion dollar grant to Nancy New’s nonprofit, the Mississippi Community Education Center.

That grant never got delivered because indictments came down two months later against the six initially involved.

“We have competent investigators here, they have a job, we have constitutional authority here. So we don’t open up a case file and say ‘looks like there’s a kickback between a vendor and a supervisor, quick, somebody call the FBI,’” White said. “You know, that’s just not how we operate here. We do our jobs here. So, we started doing our jobs. And when we realized, OK, this is a case that one, we know we can prove, based on our expertise in the office, so let’s go ahead, let’s put a stop to the flow of funds.”

White said he felt the best way to do that was to focus on the fraud he could prove now, then hand off the case to the most capable hands to work quickly and effectively to prosecute it: the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.

“One, we know that [DA Jody Owens] can move faster, and he can cut off the flow of funds. We’re not going to have to sit and wait for the federal authorities to investigate this and watch more money go out the door,” White said. “Two, people are going to understand that Owens, who’s an elected Democrat, is not going to take it easy on somebody because they’re a Republican.”

Those optics, White said, were important.

After all, the case involved multiple prominent high-profile Republicans.

“One of my early concerns was, will people think, ‘Oh, well, Shad White, who’s Republican handed this case over to Mike Hurst, the U.S. Attorney, who’s also Republican, and will they together collude to bury whatever needs to happen in this case?’” White said.

Some of that criticism still gets lobbed at the state auditor because of the alleged role of another prominent Republican in the scandal: former Gov. Bryant.

Bryant, who appointed White to serve as auditor initially, also became the impetus for investigating what would become the state’s largest public welfare scandal.

White has publicly called him the whistleblower, a title he still stands behind today.

“If I’m asking you who brought information about the case to the State Auditor’s Office, what’s the answer? There’s only one answer. And so, I can either lie and not say the truth, or I can say the truth and what the actual answer is,” White said.

That doesn’t absolve Bryant of the possibility of being charged in the future, though.

“Anytime we take information, we use it to go out and build an investigation, but we’re not taking it as God’s honest truth. And we’re also not taking it as the full truth, we’re just going to do our jobs,” White said. “We’re using this as an entree to get into the facts, basically.”

White said it’s not something his office considered because they didn’t know the extent of Bryant’s involvement at the time.

The biggest indicator of the former governor’s role: text messages first made public by Mississippi Today that appear to show Bryant had an active role in steering former DHS head John Davis to award welfare grants to vendors Bryant preferred.

Some of those communications would reveal NFL legend Brett Favre knew he was taking taxpayer dollars, $5 million to build a volleyball stadium at his alma mater and $1.1 million for speaking engagements he never gave.

Favre has paid back the $1.1 million but not the interest owed.

We asked White if he or his investigators had any reason to suspect Bryant of some of these things during their eight-month investigation, particularly what’s being alleged in news reports and court filings from other players in the scheme.

“No. What I would say is a lot of the things that you’ve seen that have come out, we were made aware of through the investigation after the first six people were arrested. And in fact, some of those texts and communications that people have really focused on, they didn’t even exist in those first seven months of our investigation,” White said. “They didn’t exist at that moment. So short answer is, we were very focused on those six people and those six people alone in order to prove that part of the case.”

“One might say that you were so focused on those six are proving the case for those six that you had your blinders on for the rest?” I said.

“No, I don’t think you’d say that. Because think about think about a drug investigation. All right. You look at a mid-level player and a drug cartel. And you think we think we know maybe who somebody is higher up the chain. But we have to prove our case against that mid-level player, or this case is going nowhere. So, let’s prove our case there. We don’t have blinders on to anybody. But we have to prove our case, let’s dedicate our resources to building the evidence against that mid-level player. And then let’s go do it,” White said.

Nearly three years ago, the auditor’s office handed the case over to federal authorities.

Five of the six players first indicted in the scandal have pleaded guilty, meaning they’re likely talking to investigators about others who have yet to be charged.

Court documents from Nancy New, for example, have blamed Bryant directly for many aspects of the federal welfare case.

Neither Bryant nor Favre have been charged with a crime at this point.

That’s something that White points out more than once during our interview that he has no control over.

“Prosecutors have this information in front of them. It’s just a matter of them making the decision, and I can’t make that decision for them. When you see those comments on social media, too. I think it’s, it’s coming from a place where folks think, ‘why can’t he just sentence these people? Why can’t he just lock them up? Why can’t he just tell them how long they’re going to be in prison?’ And that’s just not how the system works. It’s not how criminal justice works,” White said. “I cannot do that as an auditor. I mean, it’s in the title. I audit. The team here looks at facts and we present those facts to prosecutors, prosecutors don’t investigate, they have to go out and take the information they’re given, make those kinds of decisions.”

