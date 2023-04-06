FDA to require prescriptions for livestock antibiotics

This is where students spend over a week showcasing their animals and agriculture-focused projects in hopes of winning prizes and money for college.(KBTX's Warren Vause)
By Julia Avant
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new requirement issued by the Food and Drug Administration will change farmers’ routines nationwide. Starting in June, prescriptions will be required for livestock antibiotics.

This will mean changes for the $2.5 billion farming industry in Alabama. Right now, farmers in Alabama can purchase antibiotics like penicillin over the counter. Once the new FDA requirement is put in place, a prescription will be required for those purchases. Alabama Cattlemen’s Association President-elect Terry Slaten said finding a veterinarian to get those prescriptions can be hard, especially with the current shortage of rural veterinarians.

“There is a shortage in many areas of our state, and even in our country, of rural veterinarians, and so to the producer that’s our there and the veterinarian’s an hour or a couple hours away, that is going to be a difficult thing to do,” said Slaten.

While this may be a hassle for some rural farmers, Slaten says this prescription requirement will better the health care protocols for livestock.

“Let’s say that too low of a dose or something like that, or maybe one of the animals didn’t need it, it does enhance the ability for bacteria to build resistance,” said Slaten.

This could make infected livestock unusable in the food chain.

Slaten said farmers should make good relations with their nearest veterinarians in order to make sure they can get what their animals need.

“It’s going to require that a veterinary client-patient relationship be established so that then the veterinarian who knows the producer and knows what their animal situation is would have to write the prescription,” he said.

The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association suggests farmers who are having trouble finding a veterinarian to prescribe antibiotics should contact their local animal sciences and forages extensions agent.

