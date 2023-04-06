Four charged in bizarre Kemper County burglary

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said arrests have been made in a burglary case that may...
The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said arrests have been made in a burglary case that may have involved a crime spree in several counties over a 2-day period.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:01 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said arrests have been made in a burglary case that may have involved a crime spree in several counties over a 2-day period.

Sheriff James Moore credited the Louisville Police Department with locating the car and the suspects after Kemper County issued a statewide alert for the suspects’ vehicle.

Moore said the suspects are 17-year-old Malik Antwan Elmore, 15-year-old Nicholas Lakendrick Christopher Crocket, 17-year-old Anijah Rose McCall and Diovion Markel Crosby, 17. The charges against them are Burglary – Breaking and Entering Dwelling House or Inner Door of Dwelling ***Terrorized Victim Incident***, according to MS Code [97-17-23]. Bond for each was set at $50,000.

Sheriff Moore shared a timeline of the alleged events in a news release:
Wednesday, Apr. 5, 10 a.m. - Kemper County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence close to the intersection of Highway 397 and Highway 21 South in Preston in reference to witnesses stating there were three people, wearing masks and carrying guns, breaking into a residence.
Suspects’ vehicle identified and a statewide BOLO was issued. 
Louisville Police Department located the vehicle, along with the suspects, a short time later.

Through the course of the investigation the Kemper County Sheriff’s Department was made aware of ongoing investigations with other agencies involving this vehicle and the suspects.

Kemper County learns the suspects allegedly held the owner of the car at gunpoint Apr. 4, forcing him to withdraw money from an ATM in Philadelphia, took him back to his residence in Rankin County where they forced him out of the vehicle and then drove away with the vehicle without the owner’s permission or consent.

Early morning Apr. 5, suspects allegedly went to a school in Winston County and used a handgun to threaten someone. 

The same day around 10 a.m., the suspects were in the Preston area of Kemper County chasing someone, who ran to a home of people he knows. When he ran inside, locked the door behind him and told the occupants that some people with guns were chasing him. Moore said the suspects arrived at the residence and forcefully kicked in a door and came inside with weapons drawn. When the person wasn’t there, the suspects left.

Later, Louisville Police located the car and suspects.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
A group of concerned parents showed up at the Lauderdale County School District Central Office...
Concerned West Lauderdale parents meet with superintendent
The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell.
Sydney Russell wins Miss Mississippi USA title
Shawna Halford was ‘acting ok’ when leaving bar before going missing, mother says

Latest News

Alabama's House education committee advanced legislation requiring kids to attend kindergarten...
Alabama bill seeks 1st grade ‘readiness’ for all kids
The House Ways and Means Education Committee approved the two bills that collectively provide...
Alabama lawmakers advance 2 modest income tax cut bills
Remember to NEVER drive through flooded roads
Umbrella weather continues through early Easter Sunday
Waynesboro aldermen unanimously approve moving forward on sportsplex
Wayne County aldermen move forward on sportsplex project