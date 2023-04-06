Grand jury focuses on MPD in final report

By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The final report submitted by Lauderdale County’s April Grand Jury made several recommendations for the Meridian Police Department.

In addition to recommending pay increases for officers, the grand jury suggested MPD request mentoring and training from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, obtain crime scene investigation training and get equipment for phone extractions and examinations. Phone extraction tools are used by police to get evidence from people’s phones.

Grand juries have the option of touring and evaluating county buildings. This one did not tour the county jail or the sheriff’s department.

The April Grand Jury heard testimony from 31 witnesses and returned 189 indictments and issued 37 no-true bills for cases presented during this session. The report appears below:

