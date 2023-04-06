Harris signs on the dotted line

LAKE, Miss. (WTOK) - Brooklyn Harris, a basketball player from Lake High School, fulfilled her lifelong dream, as she signed the dotted line to continue her academic and athletic careers with Hinds Community College.

“It means everything to me. My biggest dream growing up was going to play on the next level. I’m just glad I’m going to make my family proud,” Harris said.

Harris is a two-time State Champ with the Lake High School Hornets, and she has been a crucial player to Lake’s success.

She averaged a triple-double (11.2 points per game/10.1 rebounds per game/10.1 blocks per game) as a senior, something Coach Moncrief says Lake will miss.

“She means a lot. She’s always been our rim protector. She’s done the dirty work for us. She’s got rebounds, blocks, she’s scored when we needed her to, and we’re definitely going to miss her,” Moncrief said.

