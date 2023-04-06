Jackson State’s star running back away from team

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of Jackson State football’s key contributors from the 2022 Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship team is currently not with the Tigers during Spring practice.

First-year head coach T.C. Taylor told WLBT Thursday that star running back Sy’Veon Wilkerson has not been practicing, but is still a part of the squad.

“Sy’Veon is trying to figure some things out right now,” Coach Taylor said, “He’s apart of this football team until he is not. He’s trying to figure some things out, but we got to focus on that’s in here everyday.”

Wilkerson rushed for 1,152 yards and 9 touchdowns in his debut season as a Tiger after transferring from Delaware State. The running back also accumulated 160 passing yards and caught a touchdown pass from the backfield last season.

With the absence of Wilkerson, Coach Taylor highlighted a returning player who has stepped up and taken his opportunity this spring to show himself as possibly the next starting running back if Wilkerson leaves.

“JD [Martin] is having a phenomenal spring [camp],” Coach Taylor stated. “He’s really getting after it as a football player. He is looking explosive right now.”

Coach Taylor also named a few others to keep an eye on come April 15, when the Tigers will host their annual Blue and White spring scrimmage.

“Des[mond] Moltrie is having a solid spring as well,” Coach Taylor added. “We’re also counting on some guys that we’ve signed that aren’t here yet. [I’m] very proud of what JD and Des are doing right now.”

The Blue and White spring game is set for Saturday, April 15, at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

It is unclear if Wilkerson will put the pads on during the game as JSU only has four more practices left before the scrimmage.

