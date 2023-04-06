LCSD providing Work-Based Learning: Internship Opportunities to students

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County School District is teaming up with local businesses to provide internship and apprenticeship opportunities for high school students. LCSD Director of Career and Technical Education, Rob Smith, said this is the first year the opportunities are offered district-wide.

“It’s intended for students who finish our two-year career and technical programs. However, it can be for any student in high school that really knows what they want to do in the future. Ms. Sims will secure a spot for them in an industry to do an internship. We want to grow that effort. Like I said it’s primarily been at northeast high school but this year we have been expanding to the other high schools in the county and we really plan to make it a much bigger deal next year,” said Smith.

And at least one student from every school in the district is participating in the initiative. Northeast High School senior Gabe Joles is one of those students interning at M’Prints in Meridian.

“It’s going great. I really like it, the people here are amazing. The work is not what I expected but I’ve grown to love it. I think it was the best thing they could have put me into because it really made me ready for an actual job instead of me going through school and then getting it right outside senior year,” said Joles.

President of M’Prints, Brad Huff said he has enjoyed being a part of LCSD’s work-based learning career opportunities and encourages other students to get involved.

“Most people are going to go into a work environment that can be sort of simulated in our community. So, if you know how the work environment operates before you get into it in a career setting, You’re that much further ahead. It helps you learn the things you need to learn before you get into it,” said Huff.

Smith said if there is any industry interested in being part of their Work-Based Learning: Internship Opportunities, you can contact the Lauderdale County School District.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.