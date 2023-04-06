Rain will dominate our end of week plans

Localized flooding is a possibility between now & Saturday
Localized flooding is a possibility between now & Saturday(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

FIRST ALERT

This evening, a low risk for severe storms remain for our WTOK areas that are north & west of Meridian. Damaging wind & hail are the main threats.

Otherwise, a slow moving cold front will move across our area by Thursday afternoon. Rounds of rain can be expected in affiliation with this front. Thankfully, severe weather isn’t expected, but there will be some downpours from Midday Thursday into the evening.

The cold front will stall near the coast by Friday. Its proximity to us (along with an upper disturbance sliding by) will lead to more on & off rain for much of our Friday (especially in the evening). Then, an area of low pressure will develop along the stalled boundary at the coast. This, plus another upper-level disturbance, will lead to more persistent rain into Saturday morning. However, the low will move east by the afternoon...diminishing our rain chances. Because of the rounds of rain for a series of days, localized flooding is a concern. Rainfall estimates between now and Saturday night will range from 1-3 inches...locally more. Stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates.

Thankfully, the weather clears up just in time for your Easter Sunday activities, and dry weather follows us into the start of next week.

As for temps, Highs will hover around 80 degrees on Thursday, but it turns cooler by Friday due to clouds, rain-cooled air, and being behind the cold front. Highs will hover near 70 degrees Friday through Easter Sunday. Temps climb back into the mid-upper 70s next week.

