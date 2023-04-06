Reserve deputy in Jones Co. church shooting passes out during hearing; bond set at $50K

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set for a Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy involved in Sunday’s church shooting after he passed out in court and was carried out to an ambulance.

On Thursday afternoon, George Ryan Walters’ bond was set at $50,000 by Judge Grant Hedgepeth during his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

Before his bond was set, Walters passed out in the courtroom. An ambulance was called to the courthouse to take him to be treated.

The status of Walters’ condition is not available at this time.

Walters turned himself in to authorities Wednesday and was charged with second-degree murder by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation for his role in a fatal shooting that took place at The Rock Church on Sunday night that resulted in the death of 45-year-old James Corey Donald.

Earlier this week, the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said Donald had been shot during an altercation with Walters.

Thursday in court, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Zachary Summers testified that Donald was captured on the church security video approaching a church door.

While reaching for the door, Walters exited the church, and the two men had a brief conversation outside the doorway.

Walters initiated a physical altercation by briefly striking Donald in the face with his fist, Summers said.

The agent said Donald ran away from the doorway and Walters followed.

Summers said Walters then shot Donald as he continued to run before stopping at the southeast corner of the church where he fell to the ground.

Walters also kicked Donald in the head, Summers said.

Donald was taken to the South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel that night where he later was pronounced dead.

Summers said Donald appeared to have died from a gunshot wound to the back, according to autopsy results.

One bullet was recovered from the right side of Donald’s back, Summers said.

Summers also said there were signs of a subarachnoid hemorrhage and abrasions to the victim’s head.

Simpson County District Attorney Chris Hennis has been assigned by Jones County Circuit Judge Dal Williamson to oversee the prosecution of the case.

The investigation remains open. MBI agents will share their findings with the Simpson County DA’s office once the investigation is complete.

