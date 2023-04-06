Umbrella weather continues through early Easter Sunday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Highs are in the lower 80s, so we still remain above the average for this time of year. Luckily though, we are doing away with record challenging heat for the rest of the week. Umbrella weather continues today as scattered thunderstorms will pick up around lunchtime and last on and off again into Friday morning. Rain will continue for the early part of our Easter weekend. Showers taper off Sunday and temperatures are more near the average heading into next weekend. Pack your rain gear, stay safe, and have a great day.

