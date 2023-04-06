Umbrella weather continues through early Easter Sunday

Remember to NEVER drive through flooded roads
Remember to NEVER drive through flooded roads(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! Highs are in the lower 80s, so we still remain above the average for this time of year. Luckily though, we are doing away with record challenging heat for the rest of the week. Umbrella weather continues today as scattered thunderstorms will pick up around lunchtime and last on and off again into Friday morning. Rain will continue for the early part of our Easter weekend. Showers taper off Sunday and temperatures are more near the average heading into next weekend. Pack your rain gear, stay safe, and have a great day.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
A group of concerned parents showed up at the Lauderdale County School District Central Office...
Concerned West Lauderdale parents meet with superintendent
The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell.
Sydney Russell wins Miss Mississippi USA title
Shawna Halford was ‘acting ok’ when leaving bar before going missing, mother says

Latest News

Localized flooding is a possibility between now & Saturday
Rain will dominate our end of week plans
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 5th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - April 5th, 2023
Remain weather aware by 3pm
First Alert: Low end threat for severe weather Wed, but tornadoes cannot be ruled out
Have ways of getting alerts during the PM hours
FIRST ALERT: A Low severe risk continues for Wednesday