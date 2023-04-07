All Scholastic Sports Team 2023: Zoe Clymer

COLLINSVILLE, Miss. (WTOK) -West Lauderdale’s two sport athlete, Zoe Clymer, joins the All Scholastic Sports Team. She is a true do it all student athlete.

“Zoe is what any coach would want in a leader,” said assistant cross country coach, Misty Atkinson.

She’s a cross country and track runner, but she also is involved so much with the school. She’s an FCA officer, the National Honor Society president, and she’s even a mentor for Girls Talk, which is an organization that provides advice for middle school girls.

Coach Arkinson said, “She is so self motivated and she understands how important it is to build relationships and positive relationships within our team. And I think that’s one reason why cross country has been so successful because of her strong leadership qualities.”

“A big part of it for me is just like a drive to grow and learn,” said Clymer. “Any way that I can and so like that that driving like pushes me to just keep going every day. You know, sometimes you take it day by day you have a long week and just a lot of big events or things that are stressful for me, like taking it a day at a time. And I learned that through running and like racing, you know, taking a mile at a time, like breaking it down for me really helps mentally. I think more than anything.”

Zoe is also a member of the Knights Band. She’s played the saxophone since the 6th grade, and it’s a talent that she wants to continue to pursue.

Clymer said, “It’s like a safe haven. Like when we don’t have anything to do during the day or it’s the morning before school. Like band kids, go to the band Hall and it’s like we’re all just in there. Like, we’re so close to have a place, you know, you can go to throughout the day. It’s really special.”

Somehow, with all she has going on, she keeps up with it and makes it look like a breeze.

“I think that her ability to balance all of the things that she’s in again speaks to her maturity because it’s not easy, but she makes it look easy.”

Clymer plans to attend Eastern Mennonite University in Harrisonburg, Virginia in the fall. Although she is currently undecided on what she will study, she is leaning towards biology.

