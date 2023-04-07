“April showers bring May flowers,” and rain showers are the trending topic

Rain clearing for Easter Sunday
Rain clearing for Easter Sunday(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Good Fri-YAY! Rain is moving in early and will last throughout the rest of our Friday. Pack your rain gear before heading out on your morning commute.

There is a possibility for flash flooding, so use caution on the roadways and remember to NEVER drive through flooded streets.

Showers will continue on and off again into Saturday as well. Mostly cloudy skies are on the way for Sunday, but luckily the rain is clearing out, and we will be able to enjoy a cloudy but rain free Easter. Keep your umbrella close though because rain will continue into next week.

Temperatures are falling below the average for the next 7 days. Light jackets may be needed to kick off the morning as overnight lows are dropping into the 40s. Stay safe and have a great weekend. Happy Easter! :)

