City of Meridian Arrest Report April 7, 2023

Daily Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
KEEN L YOUNG19983710 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MSSHOPLIFTING
RESISTING ARREST
AMBER A HARRIS19892015 MOSBY RD APT F2 MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
KASUN M HUBBARD19936126 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CORY L REED19873799 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MSPOSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
DEKOYIUS REED JR2004200 23RD ST APT B74 MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.

