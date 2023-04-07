City of Meridian Arrest Report April 7, 2023
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|KEEN L YOUNG
|1998
|3710 VALLY ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SHOPLIFTING
RESISTING ARREST
|AMBER A HARRIS
|1989
|2015 MOSBY RD APT F2 MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|KASUN M HUBBARD
|1993
|6126 14TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|CORY L REED
|1987
|3799 CAUSEYVILLE RD MERIDIAN, MS
|POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
|DEKOYIUS REED JR
|2004
|200 23RD ST APT B74 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
RESISTING ARREST
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from April 6, 2023 at 6:00 AM to April 7, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
There were no shootings reported.
