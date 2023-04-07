Easter baskets and other supplies delivered to children and families in Rolling Fork

School buses and trucks loaded with supplies made a stop at South Delta Middle School
By Maggie Wade
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TUNICA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Donations continue to pour into Rolling Fork. Thursday, the focus was on Easter and the children.

Residents and students in Tunica County collected two bus loads of supplies, along with four other truck loads. Tunica’s Superintendent, Dr. Margie Pulley, joined the group who dropped off everything from water to paper goods at South Delta Middle School.

Carla Kirkland, owner of The Kirkland Group, worked with principals of two schools in Rolling Fork and South Delta School Superintendent Erra Kelly to put some smiles on the faces of children with Easter Baskets filled with goodies.

