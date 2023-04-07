Enterprise bats push them past first place Clarkdale

By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In a battle of the Bulldogs it was the Enterprise variety that came out on top, 5-1, over Clarkdale in High School Baseball action.

Both starting pitchers, Jax Joyner for Clarkdale and Jake Shelby for Enterprise, threw two blank frames to start the game. Joyner and Shelby, along with their defenses, did good jobs working through traffic.

It was not until the top of the third that the shutout was broken... By Enterprise. Ridge Jackson ripped one to left center for a standup double. Then on the first pitch of the next at bat, Cole Blackwell skied one about a mile into the air to deep left center. But, what could have been a routine fly ball, found the ground after the Clarkdale Left Fielder lost it in a cloudy night sky.

That win improves Enterprise’s record to 16-3 and 8-1 in district play, enough to put them .5 games ahead of Clarkdale (7-1 in District play) for sole possession of first place.

