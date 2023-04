MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Full Moon on 5th has been rescheduled to Friday, Apr. 14, from 6-9 p.m., at City Hall Lawn. It was originally set for Good Friday but rain changed the plans.

Bring your lawn chair next Friday for music, art and community spirit.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.