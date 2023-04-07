Hall of Famer visits the Queen City

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Hall of Fame Pitcher, and former Atlanta Brave, John Smoltz, visited with the Greater Meridian Fellowship of Christian Athletes this morning at the annual Jackie Slay Breakfast of Champions.

The auditorium at the Riley Center was filled with several FCA members from schools in the Greater Meridian area.

Smoltz spoke about the trials he faced in the Major Leagues, how he dealt with the career change of moving to a Closing Pitcher, after 14 years as a starter for the franchise, and how his faith helped him through it all.

“I think look... I’m known for my athleticism and baseball, and stats will always be there, but I also want to be known for something something bigger and better and making an impact. So... when I get an opportunity and the calendar works, and I can spread the joy that people have forwarded to me and give them hope and give people hope , and speaking to young athletes is what I am passionate about. FCA is an incredible organization and does that very well,” Smoltz said.

Smoltz took some time after the event to meet with several athletes who are a part of FCA and their families.

Smoltz was also eager to talk about baseball and the Braves hot start to their 2023 campaign.

“Obviously - the Braves couldn’t have started off any better, and I love the first week of the season becasue everybody either jumps off the bandwagon or jumps on - as if the season is already over. It’s just natural, you know... you have this anticipation of 162 games, and the first week doesn’t really guarantee anything, but it’s a nice feeling to be 7 and 1 - which the Braves are, I believe in their journey so far,” Smoltz said.

