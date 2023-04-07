Man killed by Mississippi tornado leaves behind wife and six children

Man killed by Mississippi tornado leaves behind wife and six children
Man killed by Mississippi tornado leaves behind wife and six children(WTVA)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - A family is reeling from the loss of their father after a tornado swept through the College Hill community and destroyed his home.

James Dean, 55, was in his home with his wife and three of his children on Friday night and into Saturday morning when tornadoes swept through Pontotoc County.

A family member says Dean called his pastor just before the tornado struck, saying he believed the tornado was coming his way.

“And he told him, ‘Pastor, I’ve never left my house before,’ and he wasn’t gonna to leave,” says Peggy Moore, Dean’s first cousin. “He said that it was all in God’s hands.”

The tornado destroyed their home, scattering the debris dozens of yards away.

Dean was pronounced dead later that morning in the hospital. The children were airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for injuries.

His wife, Kelsay, was paralyzed from the neck down and is still receiving treatment.

Dean’s oldest son, Terrance Napier, says his father worked two jobs to support his family and was a dedicated father to his six children.

“My dad was a hard-working man,” says Napier. “A God-fearing man above all else, just respectable.”

Funeral arrangements have not been. The family has set up a fundraiser that can be found by clicking here.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said arrests have been made in a burglary case that may...
Four charged in bizarre Kemper County burglary
News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell.
Sydney Russell wins Miss Mississippi USA title
A group of concerned parents showed up at the Lauderdale County School District Central Office...
Concerned West Lauderdale parents meet with superintendent
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 6, 2023

Latest News

Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young responded Friday to issues raised in the final report of...
Meridian Police Chief responds to grand jury report
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Storms bring down trees, bring play to halt at the Masters
Denise Frazier was arrested Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse – aggravated...
Investigators release new details about woman accused of having sex with dog on video
Full Moon on 5th is rescheduled for Apr. 14.
Full Moon on 5th postponed
Mississippi man sentenced to life in prison after shooting stepson in the head with hunting rifle