MDOC officer arrested after smuggling drugs into Pearl prison

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Department of Corrections officer is facing several charges, including drug trafficking.

Agents with MDOC recovered several bags of marijuana, edible gummies containing THC, and three cellphones intended for inmates in 32-year-old Jasmeshia Kharae Wilkins’ vehicle, which was parked at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.

Investigators arrested Wilkins and booked her into the Rankin County Detention Center. She has been an officer at MDOC since November of 2022.

Charges Wilkins faces:

One count of Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute

One count of Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility

One count of Conspiracy

A judge set Wilkins’ bond at $142,500.

