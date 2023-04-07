MDOC officer arrested after smuggling drugs into Pearl prison

Jasmeshia Kharae Wilkins
Jasmeshia Kharae Wilkins(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi Department of Corrections officer is facing several charges, including drug trafficking.

Agents with MDOC recovered several bags of marijuana, edible gummies containing THC, and three cellphones intended for inmates in 32-year-old Jasmeshia Kharae Wilkins’ vehicle, which was parked at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Pearl.

Investigators arrested Wilkins and booked her into the Rankin County Detention Center. She has been an officer at MDOC since November of 2022.

Charges Wilkins faces:
  • One count of Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Distribute
  • One count of Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility
  • One count of Conspiracy

A judge set Wilkins’ bond at $142,500.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kemper County Sheriff’s Department said arrests have been made in a burglary case that may...
Four charged in bizarre Kemper County burglary
News 11 spoke with Memphis Gray Adams, one of the teens who found the body and made the call to...
Human remains found in Clarke County pond
The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell.
Sydney Russell wins Miss Mississippi USA title
A group of concerned parents showed up at the Lauderdale County School District Central Office...
Concerned West Lauderdale parents meet with superintendent
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report April 6, 2023

Latest News

Mississippians are still asking state leaders to fix the ballot initiative process
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Storms bring down trees at Masters, play halted in 2nd round
MS Mass Choir performs and raises funds for tornado survivors
Alabama lawmakers pass bills on hospital visitations, fentanyl possession
Former Atlanta Braves pitcher, John Smoltz, speaks with students, coaches and families at the...
Hall of Famer visits the Queen City