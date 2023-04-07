Meridian Police Chief responds to grand jury report

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian Police Chief Deborah Young responded Friday to issues raised in the final report of Lauderdale County’s April Grand Jury.

Among the grand jury’s recommendations were that MPD request mentoring and training from the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department, obtain crime scene investigation training and get equipment for phone extractions and examinations.

Chief Young thanked the Grand Jury for its concerns and suggestions. She said investigators are receiving training, noting a recent session at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy in Pearl. Young said recommendations for training and acquiring updated equipment are being addressed.

“We recognize that as times change and officers come and go, necessary equipment must be updated and implemented.,”

Young also pointed out that Meridian Police officers did receive a raise during Fiscal Year 2022.

Chief Young’s statement appears in full below: After reviewing the final report of the April 2023 Grand Jury of Lauderdale County, I, on behalf of the Meridian Police Department, would like to express my appreciation to the Grand Jury for their concerns.



First, thank you for your recommendations for additional equipment that would be of great assistance to the furtherance of evidentiary collection for digital extractions and examinations.



It should be noted that our department’s investigators are in the process of receiving more training conducted by two MPD investigators who completed Advanced Crime Scene Investigation training March 6-16, at the Mississippi Law Enforcement Officers Training Academy (MLEOTA) in Pearl.



As far as pay increases, Meridian Police officers received a raise during Fiscal Year 2022. The Mississippi State University-Stennis Institute is conducting a Salary Comparison Study and Analysis for any possible additional increases.



Recommendations for training, as well as updated equipment, have been addressed and MPD is in the process of acquiring needed items. This has been an ongoing issue for this, as well as the previous administration. We recognize that as times change and officers come and go, necessary equipment must be updated and implemented.



We are constantly rebuilding our police department. I appreciate our officers and investigators for their constant training and hard work to maintain the peace and safety of the City of Meridian.



Chief Deborah Naylor-Young

Meridian Police Department

Read the April Grand Jury’s final report:

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.