Mississippi man sentenced to life in prison after shooting stepson in the head with hunting rifle

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMITE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A judge sentenced a man to life in prison after an Amite County jury found him guilty of murdering his stepson.

A press release says that on October 11, 2020, Rahyme Young and his soon-to-be brother-in-law Rashad Dozier got into an altercation, leading Dozier to wrestle Young to the ground.

James Patrick Anderson, who was not involved in the altercation, shot Young in the head with a 30-30 rifle. Young was on the ground unarmed and defenseless when Anderson shot him, the press release says.

“It’s bad to kick a man when he’s down. It’s worse to shoot him in the head with a hunting rifle while he’s down, unarmed, and defenseless.” District Attorney Shameca Collins added, “I’d like to thank the Amite County Sheriff’s Department for their hard work in solving this crime. I’d also like to thank Judge Carmen Drake for handing out an appropriate sentence for this most appalling crime.”

