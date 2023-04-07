Petal’s dominance on the mound quiets Wildcats bats

Meridian pitcher, Tyler Grace, strikes out Petal in the top of 7th.
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian falls to Petal despite attempts at late inning rally Thursday night.

Meridian would trail 3-0 in the 5th and would load the bases but could not hit to add a score.

The Wildcats would remain scoreless until the bottom of the 6th when they would load the bases again and Petal pitcher would walk, Malachi Atterberry, to score Fred Lidell.

That would be the only run of the night for the Wildcats.

Pitcher, Tyler Grace, did his part in trying to spark some momentum striking out the Panthers in the top of the 7th but the bats would stay quiet for Meridian.

The Wildcats fall 3-1.

